Bus Eireann looking at increasing frequency of Ballina-Galway service as commuters turned away

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is looking at increasing frequency of the Ballina-Galway service.

It follows long-running complaints of commuters in areas like Headford being turned away, as the bus is already full and doesn’t stop.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed to Councillor Andrew Reddington it’s now looking looking at increasing capacity.

But it notes there are constraints in relation to driver and vehicle availability which may limit the options available.

Councillor Reddington says he doesn’t accept the response, which he’s branded “extremely frustrating”.