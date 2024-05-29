Galway Bay FM

29 May 2024

Bus Eireann investigating incident involving double decker bus at Eyre Square

Bus Eireann has confirmed it’s investigating an incident at Eyre Square – which saw a bus get stuck just inches from the front of a busy pub last evening.

It’s understood the double decker bus was attempting to turn off Prospect Hill in towards the taxi rank and became lodged in front of McGettigans bar.

The incident was widely shared on social media, and it’s believed the bus was there for a time before being freed by a crew from Bus Eireann.

Bus Eireann says thankfully, no injuries were reported and no damages occured.

It says the safety of passengers and staff is paramount, and an investigation is underway.

