Bus Eireann increases single fare on Expressway Galway to Derry service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is to increase the single fare on the Expressway Galway to Derry service be one euro at the end of the month.

The company says the fare increaseis to offset the impact of rising costs and to incentivise online ticket purchases.

The Route 64 bus which goes via Sligo, Knock and Letterkenny will retain onboard return ticket purchases, while single fares will increase by one euro.

This includes the Sligo to Galway single fare which will increase by one euro to €19.00.

Bus Eireann says Discounts and the Free Travel scheme will continue to be applied in the normal way.