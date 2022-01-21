Bus Éireann 409 Parkmore route carried almost 1m passengers in 2021

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Bus Éireann’s 409 Parkmore route was by far the most popular bus service in the city last year, carrying over 900 thousand passengers.

Route 409 connects Eyre Square with the Parkmore Industrial Estate through the city centre, travelling along College Road, Dublin Road, and Doughiska Road.

Overall, Bus Éireann’s city fleet carried 3.2m passengers throughout 2021, with a recent KPMG report calculating the value to Galway City at €17m.

Galway became the first city in Ireland last year to introduce a fully hybrid electric-diesel bus service.