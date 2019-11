Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that a bus driver will be appointed by the end of the year to run a mini bus service to Clifden Day Care Centre.

The bus service has been without a full-time driver for the last year.

Connemara area councillor Daithí O Cualáin has raised concerns the lack of service has had a significant impact on service users from remote areas.

The HSE confirmed the appointment would be made at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

