Burt Bacharach to play Galway International Arts Festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oscar and Grammy award winner has been announced as part of this year’s Galway International Arts Festival.

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Burt Bacharach will play the Heineken Big Top this summer.

He will perform some of his greatest hits including, ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘What the World Needs Now is Love’.

The singer-songwriter revolutionised pop music in the 1950s and 60s and has received 3 Academy Awards and 8 Grammy Awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.