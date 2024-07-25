Burst watermain to cause major water outage in Headford area today

There will be a major water outage in the Headford area later today, due to a burst watermain in Caherlistrane.

Residents and businesses are advised that they won’t have water from 12:30pm until 8pm approximately

The areas affected include Headford surrounds, Kilconly GWS, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Ballyfruit GWS and Cloghanower GWS .

The road from Carheens Cross to the Caherlistrane GAA pitch has been closed to traffic to facilitate the emergency repair works.