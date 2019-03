Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses on the outskirts of the east side of the city will be without water today due to a leak.

Irish Water and the county council says the burst watermain is located at Two Mile Ditch on the Tuam Road.

A contractor is on site to carry out repair works and a traffic management system is in place.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption are Cloonacauneen and surrounding areas.