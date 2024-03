Burst watermain leads to loss of supply in Moycullen area

Share story:

Residents and businesses in Moycullen will be without a supply of water today until approximately 5pm

Uisce Éireann says this is due to a burst watermain in the area.

The area affected is from the Moycullen equestrian centre to the GAA pitch. including the village of Knockshanbally, Ballydotia, and Mannin