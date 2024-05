Burst watermain cuts off supply in Moycullen area

Share story:

Residents and businesses in Moyullen are without a supply of water today, due to a burst watermain in the area

Works are underway to repair the watermain, and Uisce Eireann estimates that it will be approximately 4pm before it’s restored

The areas affected include Corbally, Drimneen, Rinneen, and Cloonabinnia