7 November 2023

Burst watermain causes outage in parts of Tuam town

Residents and businesses in Tuam Town will be without a supply of water today due to a burst water main in the area.

The affected areas are Ballymote and Drum.

Emergency works are underway and supply is expected to be restored later this afternoon.

