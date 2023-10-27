Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Share story:
Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today

The outage is due to a burst watermain

The affected area includes Ballinderreen, Pollagh and Mulroog.

Irish Water says supply won’t be restored until approximately 6 this evening

Share story:

Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council’s decision to extend planning permission for a propo...

Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to help tackle carnage on our roads. He argues there’s a...

Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. The figure for September is a dro...

80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon

A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it was first founded in 1980. Peadar Nugent runs with Athen...