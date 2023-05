Galway Bay fm newsroom – A burst water main is affecting homes and businesses in the Spiddal area

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council say they may experience water outage or reduced water pressure until approximately 9pm

The areas affected are An Coilleach, Baile an tSleibhe, Park, Lippa, Doire Lochan and surrounds

Premises in elevated areas are most likely to be without a supply of water