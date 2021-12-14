Burren Discovery Loop incorporating five Galway areas to go live in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Burren Discovery Loop, a tourism initiative led by Failte Ireland that incorporates five areas in Galway, will go live in January.

It’ll involve a signposted route visiting 12 specific tourist experiences – 7 in the Burren Highlands in Co. Clare and 5 in the Burren Lowlands in South Galway.

Those following the loop will visit Kilmacduagh, Coole Park, Ardrahan, Kinvara, and Thoor Ballylee.

Each of the sites will feature a special steel doorway and a storyboard that highlights the heritage and places of interest in the local area.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’ll have a significant impact on tourism in the region.