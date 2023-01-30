County Policing committee hears of serious concern over ‘huge increase’ of rural crimes and burglaries in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Galway Joint Policing committee has been told of the serious concern over the ‘huge increase’ in rural crimes and burglaries in East Galway.

Tuam area Councillor Mary Hoade says that she has already heard of 10 burglaries in the area since the start of the year.

This represents 5 per cent of the total number of burglaries reported across the whole county for all of last year.

Councillor Hoade says she’s very concerned, and outlines what needs to be done to tackle the increase.