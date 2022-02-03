Bulk tanker being placed in Gort town as public water supply problems persist

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Gort is getting an alternative water supply this evening with a bulk tanker being placed at Church Street

A boil notice remains in place for the Gort Public Supply, which is also still experiencing supply problems due to a fault at the treatment plant.

Supply is expected to start returning to customers this evening

The boil notice is in place to protect the health of approximately 2,800 customers.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Customers should follow HSE and government COVID-19 advice in relation to social distancing and mask wearing when collecting water from tankers.

Bottled water will be provided for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply in adherence with current HSE advice.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Galway County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.