Galway Bay fm newsroom – Budget 2022 has been described as an investment in our future as the government attempts to tackle the rising cost of living.

Free GP care is being made available for children aged 6 and 7.

The price of cigarettes and fossil fuels has gone up as welfare payments get a boost from the Government.

Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has this report:

