Buaile Bó Ballyloughane project searches for school and community group ambassadors

Galway City Council is searching for local schools and community groups to get involved with its ambassdor programme for its new biodiversity project ‘Buaile Bo Ballyloughane’.

The pilot will see a herd of Irish Dexter cows graze at Ballyloughane Beach over the next few months under local farmer and presenter of Galway Bay FM’s Country Life show Keith Fahy.

An information event was held on Wednesday evening at the Connacht Hotel to inform people about the project.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen was there to learn more: