Brunt of Galway’s yellow wind and rain warning to be felt later in the night

It will be unseasonably wet and windy on the Galway and Mayo coast from now until 2.30 tomorrow morning.

The Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been put in place as the remnants of ex-Hurricane Ernesto track towards Ireland.

Galway City Council is taking “precautionary steps” in Salthill – Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road and Car Park and Salthill Car Park are now all closed.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Mark Bowe the brunt of the warning will be felt later in the night.