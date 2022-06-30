TD calls for Government to act on opportunity to improve broadband in rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Government to act on an opportunity to improve broadband quality in rural Galway

A Galway TD wants the Government to utilise the equipment that will be taken out of around 30,000 homes over the coming year as they connect to the new fibre cable.

That’s part of a plan by National Broadband Ireland, which is expected to be delayed until the end of 2027.

TD Denis Naughten gives an example of how rural communities in Galway could benefit until they are covered under the national plan: