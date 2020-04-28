Broadband surveys underway in East Galway and Roscommon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Broadband surveys are underway in parts of East Galway and Roscommon this week, ahead of commencement works next year.

National Broadband Ireland is surveying homes for the delivery of high-speed broadband with a view to commencing work before Easter 2021.

The assessments are ongoing this week around the Ballinasloe area, while surveying will begin in the Ballygar area next week.

The surveys are being carried out by the telecoms company 4site and include the inspection of poles, cables and underground ducts.

When the build-out begins, the initial broadband offering to be made to homes will be 150megabyte per second, while rural businesses will be able to access speeds of up to 10 thousand meg.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says this work will provide vital connectivity to rural communities in the region – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…