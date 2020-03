Galway Bay fm newsroom – A life size sculpture of the first trans-Atlantic airmen, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown, has been unveiled in Clifden

The newly made sculpture has been unveiled by the British Ambassador in Clifden this Friday.

It’s located on the town Square where it will be a permanent reminder of the epic flight of just over 100 years ago – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…