Briarhill traffic lights likely to remain out of action until Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised to take ‘extreme caution’ this afternoon as traffic lights at Briarhill remain out of action.

It’s after a vehicle collided with lights in the area in the early hours of this morning.

Significant damage was caused as a result and the City Council is now estimating repair works may not be completed until Monday.

Work crews are currently on-site and traffic calming measures are in place – but motorists are being advised to avoid the junction if possible.