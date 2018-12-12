Current track
Briarhill based medical technology company raises 26 million for product development

Written by on 12 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city based medical technology company WhiteSwell has raised 26.5 million euro in funding for the development of a product to treat heart failure

CEO Eamon Brady says the financing is an important milestone that will enable the company to tackle an enormous clinical problem that affects millions of families.

