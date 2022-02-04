Briarhill 5-storey apartment development gets green light

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A plan to build over 60 apartments on lands adjacent to Briarhill Shopping Centre has secured approval.

The development will involve a 5-storey building over an extended basement area, as well as the construction of four ground floor retail units.

The plan is led by Weaveridge Ltd and has secured planning permission subject to 25 conditions.

One states revised drawings are to be submitted of the 11 planned apartments that were to be contained in the western wing, as per the initial proposal for 75 apartments.

These units are to be replaced by additional roof garden or terracing.

It’s also stated that all east facing and north facing apartment windows are to be triple glazed.

Landscaping is to be implemented within three months of completion.