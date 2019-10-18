Brexit seminar for businesses in the west to be held next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A special seminar for companies in the West of Ireland on the challenges and opportunities of Brexit will be held in the city next week. (22/10)

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce and Ulster Bank will host the #BusinessBeyondBrexit seminar to discuss the outcomes of the latest European Council Summit.

The talk will analyse the outcomes of the summit and attendees will hear how one local business has prepared for Brexit and positioned itself to scale up in the medium-term.

Information will also be available from the Local Enterprise Office for those looking to plan for the worst impacts of a no-deal Brexit.

The event will take place at the Connacht Hotel from 7.30am to 10am on Tuesday the 22nd of October and pre-registration is required.

