Breda Pagett crowned Right at Home’s Carer of the Year

Breda Pagett from Moycullen in Galway has been crowned Right at Home’s 2022 Carer of the Year. Breda received the award at a special ceremony in Dublin’s Westin Hotel on Friday last.

Providers of home care and assistance for seniors and adults, Right at Home’s 2022 Carer of the Year Awards celebrate and recognise the outstanding work and commitment of care staff who play an instrumental role in their communities, enabling individuals to continue to live independently and happy lives in the comfort of their own homes. Right at Home was established in 2013 in Dublin and has since opened offices in Wicklow, Kildare, Galway, Mayo/Roscommon, and Cork.

Breda was one of six regional finalists in the running for the Right at Home national Carer of the Year award. Nominations were sent in by clients, client families, their colleagues, managers, and supervisors who witness first-hand the contribution carers make to the lives of those they care for. The judges noted Breda’s passion, kindness, and professionalism in her role, demonstrating great attention to detail and truly appreciating the duty of care she has to the community of vulnerable people she serves.

Speaking about her Carer of the Year award, Breda Padgett said, “I am really delighted to receive this award and to be crowned Right at Home’s Carer of the Year. I started out in my career as a nurse and when I decided to move to caring four years ago having relocated back home to Ireland after living abroad, I quickly realised my passion lay in this specific area of work. As Carers, it is so much more than a job, we build close friendships with our clients who all face different challenges and have placed their trust in us to care for them, however much support they need. To help my clients to continue living happy and independent lives in the comfort of their own homes is a real privilege. I would like to say a big thank you to Natalie Crowe, Managing Director of Right at Home Galway, and my colleagues for their continued support and passion for what they do.”

In recognition of the wider care team, a number of additional awards were also announced on the day. Mihaela Grigore Agbo from Galway took home an award recognising her commitment to going above and beyond for her clients and colleagues. The Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising the accomplishments of one individual across from the Right at Home team went to Tina Nelligan from Cork. Finally, The Right at Home office of the year went to North Dublin.

Speaking at the event, David McKone, Managing Director of Right at Home Ireland said, “Carers play an instrumental role in society, and sometimes, their work can go unnoticed which is why we established our Carer of the Year awards in 2020 to acknowledge the outstanding work and determination of Right at Home Carers. On a daily basis, I see and hear stories of our Carers going above and beyond in their roles to ensure the needs of their clients are met, carrying out their roles in line with Right at Home’s values of respect, dignity, and trust. I would like to congratulate all nominees and winners today who exemplify these attributes and we are very proud of all they have achieved.

Right at Home has six offices across Ireland including Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Galway, Mayo/Roscommon, and Cork.

For further information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.ie.