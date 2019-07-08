Breast cancer survival rates are lowest in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The survival rate for breast cancer is the lowest in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The annual report of the National Healthcare Quality Reporting System shows that the survival rates in three of the western counties is 80 per cent.

This compares to 86 per cent in counties in the south.

The report states that almost 80 per cent of eligible women were screened for breast cancer in Galway in 2016 and 2017.

While survival rates for breast cancer were lowest in the west, survival rates for cervical cancer are highest in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – at 67 per cent.

