Breach of regulations at two mental health units on Merlin Park campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mental Health Commission has found critical risk ratings at two mental health units in Galway

The observations are contained in a series of inspection reports published today.

Woodview – a 21-bed unit at Merlin Park Hospital had one critical risk rating for premises and one high-risk rating for ordering, prescribing, storing and administration of medicines.

Food safety audits were not carried out regularly, and hygiene was not adequately maintained to support food safety requirements.

The area under the stainless steel kitchen units was dirty, and the kitchen required a deep clean.

The approved centre was in a poor state of repair, with numerous examples of inadequate repair evident.

The Commission issued an Immediate Action Notice to address these concerns and closely monitored the implementation of the service’s action plan.

Inspector of Mental Health Services for the Commission, Dr Susan Finnerty, said: “There had been no significant improvement in compliance with regulations, rules and codes of practice over the past three years.

Compliance in 2016 was 61 per cent; in 2017, it was 73 per cent; and in 2018, compliance was 68 per cent.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health In-Patient Unit at Merlin Park also had one critical risk rating.

The centre was unable to ensure the safety of residents or staff due to the structural environment.

The seclusion area was off a main corridor, which was an administrative area.

Residents in seclusion did not have access to adequate and private toilet and washing facilities. The seclusion room was too small and was poorly ventilated.

The Commission issued an Immediate Action Notice and worked closely with the approved centre to monitor its concerns.