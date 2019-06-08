Both new Mayor and County Cathaoirleach feel their respective rainbow pacts will hold

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Both the new Mayor of Galway and the new County Cathaoirleach feel their respective rainbow alliances will hold.

Independent Mike Cubbard was elected as Mayor of Galway by 10 votes to 8 under a rainbow coalition involving 6 Independents, 2 Green Party councillors, 1 Social Democrats representative and 1 Labour.

He saw off the challenge of Fianna Fail’s Peter Keane.

Despite the trauma and turmoil of the city council pact negotiations of the last two weeks Mayor Mike Cubbard says he’s confident they can make it work.

Meanwhile, in the county Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy McClearn was voted in last evening by 21 votes to 18, under a pact involving 11 Fine Gael members, 9 independents and one Green councillor.

He saw off Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan who had the support of his party along with a number of other councillors.

Cllr McClearn is confident the alliance will hold, and has a lot to offer to the progress of the county.

