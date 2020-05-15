Both local authorities largely reach social housing targets for 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Figures released by the Department of housing show that both Galway City and County Council largely reached their housing targets for 2019.

According to the report, the city council hit 97% of its target with 185 new houses, while the county council reached 98% of its goal with 259 new units.

Of the 444 new houses in the city and county, 278 were newly built – with the remaining 166 either bought or leased by the local authorities.

Nationally, local authorities and housing non-profits bought over twice as many new homes as planned last year after the number of social homes built fell short.

