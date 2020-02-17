Boston Scientific warns city ring road plans puts future expansion at risk

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s biggest employer, Boston Scientific, is warning that future expansion plans are at risk due to the planned Galway City ring road.

It’s as an oral hearing on the controversial plan is set to get underway in the city tomorrow.

The 600 million euro project – which has been dogged by controversy since its inception – would run west from Barna, taking a northerly route before joining up with the M6 near Coolagh roundabout.

An Bord Pleanala is now holding a six week oral hearing on the project, starting tomorrow morning at the G Hotel.

According to the Irish Independent, medical devices manufacturer, Boston Scientific, will argue at the hearing that the project will place future expansion plans in jeopardy.

It says the plans will cut its largest campus in two and a proposed link road will create a busy thoroughfare which will separate the main production buildings from other facilities – as well as from land bought specifically for the purpose of expansion.

Boston Scientific currently employs 3,700 people in Galway – out of a national workforce of some 5,000 employees.

It’s one of several large employers who will go before the oral hearing over the next six weeks – which will also hear from individual households, residents associations and sporting and community groups.