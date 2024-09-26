Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years

Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Museum.

The medical equipment manufacturer based in Ballybrit first began operations in 1994.

It has teamed up with CÚRAM to contribute to the “SUPERHUMAN” exhibition, which highlights Galway’s pivotal role in medical technology innovation.

Boston Scientific is marking its 30 years with a launch this afternoon at Galway City Museum.