Boston Scientific Galway to reduce workforce hours in response to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boston Scientific has confirmed it plans to reduce working hours for its Galway workforce in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm – which employs almost 4 thousand people in Galway – says the move is temporary in response to a significant impact anticipated in the second quarter.

For all Irish operations, working schedules for employees will be reduced and some non-essential manufacturing will be put on hold, where sufficient supplies already exist.

Boston Scientific says the actions are being taken to allow the firm to be in a better position to support customers and patients once healthcare systems begin to recover and elective procedures return to normal volumes.