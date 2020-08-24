Boston Scientific engineers help non-profit group build ventilators for developing countries

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Engineers at Boston Scientific have joined a non-profit group in building emergency ventilators for use in the developing world.

The engineers are members of the Irish Medtech Association which is responding to an acute shortage of ventilators in low income countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ve worked to create a simple, reliable and low-cost design for ventilators which will be easy to use during emergencies.

The Galway team is also involved in a project called E-vent, which is designing a manual resuscitator that could potentially provide longer-term ventilation for patients.

Boston Scientific is the latest member of the Medtech Association to be spotlighted as part of the Medtech Good News campaign.

