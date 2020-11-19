Boston Scientific confirms job losses in Galway, but unable to say how many

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boston Scientific has confirmed job losses at its Galway plant in Ballybrit, but in a statement says it is unable to say how many at this point in time

The firm is one of the largest employers in Galway with a workforce of almost four thousand staff, and says the job losses are associated with ending the production of one of its heart valves

Staff were called to a Town Hall style meeting this lunchtime, and in the last few minutes the company issued a statement to Galway Bay fm news

The statement says

This week Boston Scientific initiated a global, voluntary recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge™ Aortic Valve System due to complexities associated with the product delivery system.

There is no safety issue for patients who currently have an implanted LOTUS Edge valve.

The statement continues given the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately. All related commercial, clinical, research & development and manufacturing activities will also cease.

Boston Scientific says unfortunately, the decision to stop investing in the LOTUS Edge platform means it will immediately stop all associated production and new product development activities, resulting in the elimination of certain roles. The exact number of job losses is unknown at this time as it is entering into a consultation process. They are actively seeking to reduce any impacts through redeployments within Boston Scientific so overall it anticipates the impact to be minimal.

The statement concludes that the company recognises that this is difficult for employees impacted by these changes, and it is committed to providing these individuals support to help with their transition.