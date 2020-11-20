Boston Scientific confirms it expects fewer than 30 job losses in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boston Scientific has confirmed that it expects less than 30 job losses in Galway as a result of the discontinuation of a major product line.

The firm is one of the largest employers in Galway with a workforce of almost four thousand staff, and says the job losses are associated with ending the production of one of its heart valves, known as the Lotus Edge.

In statement to Galway Bay FM News, it has reaffirmed a previous statement that the exact number of job losses is unknown at this time, but has added that they expect it to be less than 30 positions.

It further states it is actively seeking to reduce this impact further through re-deployments within Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific says it recognises that this is difficult for employees impacted by these changes, and it is committed to providing these individuals with support to help with their transition.