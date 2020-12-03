Boots to roll out COVID-19 testing service at Knocknacarra store

Galway based Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS), Ireland’s largest privately-owned contract laboratory, has launched PCR COVID-19 private testing as part of the expansion of the firm’s clinical laboratory facilities in the west of Ireland. The service is available to both private industry and public health in Ireland. The new molecular laboratories at CLS adhere to the highest industry standards including procedures aligned and complying with ISO 17025. Photo Martina Regan.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boots pharmacy is to roll out its COVID-19 PCR testing service at its store in Knocknacarra from tomorrow.

The in-store testing service will launch at €139 per test and customers can expect to receive their results the day following their test.

The pharmacy says testing is specifically for customers without COVID-19 symptoms.

The service is being launched in response to new Government guidelines which allow travellers arriving from an orange, red or grey region, as determined by the EU traffic light approach to travel.

These people can end their period of restricted movement on receipt of a negative test taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland.

Initially the testing service will be available in seven stores with plans to roll out to further stores across Ireland after demand is assessed.

