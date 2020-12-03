Boots to roll out COVID-19 testing service at Knocknacarra store

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boots pharmacy is to roll out its COVID-19 PCR testing service at its store in Knocknacarra from tomorrow.

The in-store testing service will launch at €139 per test and customers can expect to receive their results the day following their test.

The pharmacy says testing is specifically for customers without COVID-19 symptoms.

The service is being launched in response to new Government guidelines which allow travellers arriving from an orange, red or grey region, as determined by the EU traffic light approach to travel.

These people can end their period of restricted movement on receipt of a negative test taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland.

Initially the testing service will be available in seven stores with plans to roll out to further stores across Ireland after demand is assessed.