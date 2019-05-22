Boots to open new outlet at Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boots is to take up a unit at the Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra.

The pharmacy is to be located adjacent to the new Harvey Norman outlet.



The Irish Times reports that Boots is understood to be paying a rent in excess of €35 per sq ft per annum for its new store which is under construction as part of the second phase of the retail park.

The second phase is due to open in the first quarter of next year.

The development will offer eight new retailers, three new food and beverage operators and a gym.

