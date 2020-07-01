Boots opens Knocknacarra store with the creation of 16 jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boots Ireland has today opened its Knocknacarra store with the creation of 16 jobs.

The new store at Gateway Retail Park brings the number of stores in Galway to three with 89 across the Republic of Ireland.

The pharmacy chain says the health and safety of customers, patients and colleagues remains the highest priority and the Boots Knocknacarra team have worked hard to ensure that the store and pharmacy is a safe place for customers to shop, in line with government guidelines.

Boots joins other stores at the Gateway Retail Park such as Dunnes Stores, B&Q and Next.