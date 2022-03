Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for those aged 12 to 15 years old at Ballybrit Vaccination Centre.

Appointments can be booked in advance at HSE.ie, while there will also be walk-in clinics held at Galway Racecourse from this weekend.

Walk-in clinics will take place on Saturday from 8.30am to 5pm – and on Monday from 8am to 5pm.

Operational Site Manager Jean Kelly has this advice for parents.