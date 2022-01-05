Booster appointments now available for 16-29 year olds at Ballybrit Vaccination Centre

Media Statement

16 to 29 year olds can book a booster appointment at Ballybrit Vaccination Centre

05 January 2022

People aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at least 90 days ago may now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre.

To book a free appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

Ballybrit Vaccination Centre appointments are now available to book on:

· Thursday 06 January between 8.30am and 6.30pm

· Saturday 08 January between 8.30am and 6.30pm

· Sunday 09 January between 2pm and 6pm

The hse.ie booster booking page is updated regularly with additional dates.

If you have had COVID-19, you can get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

People aged 30 or older can also book a booster appointment on hse.ie