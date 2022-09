From Galway Bay FM newsroom- 2,500 additional premises in Gort can now order broadband on the NBI network.

While there are a further 8,000 premises under construction, including those in Loughrea and Athenry.

National Broadband Ireland are delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan.

Over 40,000 premises in county Galway are included in the State’s Intervention Area, and CEO of NBI, Peter Hendrick, explains the benefits: