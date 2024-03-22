22 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen
Galway’s nightlife is in for a major injection as two iconic city nightclubs are reopening.
Cuba on Eyre Square, and Electric on Upper Abbeygate Street, are both opening their doors to the public.
Cuba – self-titled ‘Galway’s home for alternative music’ closed 15 years ago, and has teased its return on Instagram.
While multi-purpose venue Electric – which closed in 2021 after 30 years of business – is reopening tonight.