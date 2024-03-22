Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen

Share story:
Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen

Galway’s nightlife is in for a major injection as two iconic city nightclubs are reopening.

Cuba on Eyre Square, and Electric on Upper Abbeygate Street, are both opening their doors to the public.

Cuba – self-titled ‘Galway’s home for alternative music’ closed 15 years ago, and has teased its return on Instagram.

While multi-purpose venue Electric – which closed in 2021 after 30 years of business – is reopening tonight.

Share story:

Hail warning to come into effect in Galway in next hour

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at 3pm. Met Eireann says the hail warning will begin at 3pm and continue until midday tomorrow. Showers wi...

Plans lodged for 8-turbine windfarm in North Galway

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new windfarm in North Galway. The 8-turbine development would be located at Laurclavagh and adjacent to...

University of Galway students highlight neurodiversity through artwork

Students at the University of Galway are using artwork to highlight their neurodiversity experiences for Brain Awareness Week. The ‘Draw ThoughtR...

Approval for new housing development in Gort

Plans for a new housing development in Gort have been approved. RHOC Gort Ltd is looking to build 16 homes at a site at Rindifin, Ennis Road. They’d...