Boost for Galway Gaeltacht as 5 million euro allocated to Údarás na Gaeltachta

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Gaeltacht community is set to benefit from a five million euro fund allocated to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

That’s according to Outgoing Gaeltacht Minister and Galway Senator Seán Kyne who says client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta will have full access to the supports under the Sustaining Enterprise Fund.

The fund, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, aims to sustain businesses so they can return to viability and contribute to the recovery of the Irish economy.

180 million euro has been made available nationwide under the scheme with five million euro being sanctioned for Udaras na Gaeltachta clients.

Senator Sean Kyne says many businesses in Galway’s Gaeltacht will benefit – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…