Boost for East Galway with €300k investment in Beara Breifne Way

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna and Meelick are set to benefit from an additional 300-thousand euro investment in Beara Breifne Way.

The Beara Breifne Way is the longest waymarked hiking trail in Ireland running from Cork, up Galway and through to Sligo.

The Hymany Way section of the route begins in Portumna and runs for 90 kilometres as far as Ballygar.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the funding will boost tourism in Portumna and Meelick at a critical time.

He says the trail is central to the region’s recreational tourism economy…