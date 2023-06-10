Book on Galway’s “Terrible Twins” to be launched in Tuam today.

A new book celebrating a golden age in Galway GAA history is being launched in Tuam this afternoon.

Written by Jim Carney, the book tells the story of Seán Purcell and Frank Stockwell, two Gaelic football legends who were born within ten days of each other in December 1928.

Known to all in football as the “Terrible Twins”, Sean and Frank were the heroes of Galway’s thrilling victory over Cork in the 1956 All-Ireland SFC final and won ten County Senior Championship titles with Tuam Stars between 1947 and 1962, including seven in a row from 1954 to 1960.

Proceeds from the book, go to Tuam Cancer Care and the launch will take place in the Ard Ri House Hotel in Tuam this afternoon at 2pm.