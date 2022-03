From Galway Bay FM newsroom-A book of support for the people of Ukraine will open in Tuam tomorrow.

The book was first opened to the public during a solidarity vigil held at the Square a fortnite ago.

It’ll now be available tomorrow between 12pm and 5pm, at a unit on Shop Street next to Fallons Menswear.

From Thursday, it’ll be available at the offices of the Tuam Herald – and will be presented to the Ukrainian community next week.