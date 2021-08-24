Book of condolence opens at City Hall for family killed in motorway crash near Ballinasloe

print

An online Book of Condolences in memory of Karzan Sabah, Shahen Qasm and Baby Lena has been opened on the Galway City Council website – and is available here.

Mayor of the City of Galway, Councillor Colette Connolly, opened the online Book and it will be available to the public for the entry of messages of sympathy.

Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Colette Connolly said “As Mayor of Galway City, I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and relatives of Karzan Sabah D. Ahmed, his wife Shahen Qasm and their baby daughter, eight-month-old Lena.

I would like to extend my sympathies also to the wider Kurdish community for whom this tragic loss of life is so incomprehensible and equally devastating.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse”

The Book will remain open until Tuesday, 31st August 2021.