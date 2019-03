Galway Bay fm newsroom – A book of condolence has opened at the city council building at College Road in the city for people who wish to show solidarity with families and victims of the terror attack in New Zealand.

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis says he wants to express Galway’s solidarity with Muslim communities locally and globally.

The book was opened this morning by Cllr Donal Lyons, deputising for the Mayor, and will be open during business hours until Friday week.